HealthWorks Dx Inc. Announces Collaborations with the University of Ottawa and the University of Nevada, Reno
HealthWorks Dx is developing insertable sensor technology to track glucose and other biomarkers in collaboration with academic partners in Canada and the US
We are excited to work with leading researchers on the development of our insertable sensor technology through access to state-of-the-art fabrication and nanofabrication facilities.”TORONTO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthWorks Dx Inc, a digital health solution for an AI powered personalized health experience, would like to announce its collaborations with The University of Ottawa, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and The University of Nevada, Department of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering. The purpose of these collaborations is to develop and manufacture first-in-class insertable sensor technology that captures and transmits data that provides insights into the progression of pre-diabetes to diabetes and the nutritional status of patients to improve long-term health outcomes.
The healthcare industry has seen a sharp rise in expenditures related to chronic disease, with nearly 80% of medical costs allocated to treatment and management of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and other conditions. Research has shown that diet and nutrition plays a critical role in the onset of many chronic diseases, and can not only help manage these conditions, but also delay or prevent them altogether. Tools that allow patients to have a more proactive role in their health are siloed and the industry needs more comprehensive and engaging solutions to usher in an era of highly personalized care that bridges the gap between data and knowledge.
“We are excited to work with leading researchers at both the University of Ottawa and University of Nevada, Reno. With these collaborations, the HealthWorks team will be able to continue the development of our insertable glucose and multi-purpose nutrition sensor technology through access to state-of-the-art fabrication and nanofabrication facilities. It will also allow us to begin clinical testing in the near future.” -Jason Mitakidis, Founder & CEO
HealthWorks Dx Inc. is empowering patients to take control of their health by providing them with an AI powered health assistant in an extended reality environment. Coupled with data collected from sensors, including our proprietary insertable sensor, the Intelligent Health Assistant provides personalized recommendations and a health score to track progress. The company’s technology supports improved health outcomes with an interactive augmented reality experience to engage and educate patients.
The sensor will initially measure blood glucose, with future versions adapted to measure macro- and micronutrients and certain biomarkers currently only available from blood tests performed in a hospital or clinic setting. Data will be transmitted to the AI-powered Intelligent Health Assistant, and measured against clinical guidelines to provide patients with a holistic view of their overall health and nutrition status via a proprietary health score.
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa is the largest bilingual university in the world. Located in the heart of Canada’s capital, the university has ready access to the great institutions of our country.
The University of Nevada, Reno
Since its inception in 1874 as the state of Nevada’s first university, the University of Nevada, Reno has delivered on the promise of providing the citizens of Nevada with a better future. Ranked among the nation’s top research universities by the Carnegie Foundation, the University is known as a high-impact institution.
About HealthWorks Dx Inc.
HealthWorks Inc is on a mission to empower patients to take control of their health by integrating individual health data with an artificial intelligence assistant in an augmented reality environment.
