Velvet Chains returns with the surprising single "I Am The Ocean”
The band from Las Vegas begins a serie of releases showcasing an ever-widening musical spectrumLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful South American tour, in which the band played as open act for Stone Temple Pilots & The Winery Dogs, as well as a remarkable performance at the Summer Breeze Brasil festival, alongside giants such as Sepultura, Lamb of God and Skid Row, Velvet Chains is back in full force with the single “I Am The Ocean”, available from July 21st on all major streaming platforms, starting a serie of releases that will continue until next year.
Always bringing overcoming lyrics and addressing life's dilemmas, "I Am The Ocean” is about accepting who you are and not allowing anyone to stand in your way or prevent you from growing, drawing a parallel with the our very existence.
Produced, recorded and mixed by Kellen Mcgregor, the song bets on the band's musical identity and, at the same time, brings new musical nuances, presenting a work in constant evolution and maturation.
In addition to the single, the song received an amazing video clip, which enshrines the band's new formation, with guitarist Burton Car, who was on the recent tour of South America and was hired in the position. The video was shot in Las Vegas, homeland of the Velvet Chains, and directed by Brian Cox (repeating the successful partnership of videos like “Last Drop” and “Can't Win”), who has worked with artists like Bring Me The Horizon, The Used and Hollywood Undead.
Velvet Chains emerged in 2018, and showed their face to the world three years later, with the solid album Icarus, which featured the special participation of Richard Fortus, from Guns N 'Roses, on one of the tracks. The band's incessant work continued with an impressive sequence of singles, which culminated in the EP Morbid Dreams, in 2022. Always looking to expand their musical spectrum, Velvet Chains continues to climb steps in the world rock scene. With “I Am The Ocean”, the band proves that there is a lot of rock and roll of the best quality to come.
