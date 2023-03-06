Kryour releases single and music video for the unreleased “Why Should I Know?”

Artwork

Song is the first preview of an upcoming EP that the band is preparing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --The band Kryour, which has established itself as one of the prominent names in metal in Brazil, released on March 3rd, on all digital platforms, the unprecedented single “Why Should I Know?”. In addition to streaming, the composition received a remarkable music video, available on the group's official YouTube channel.With a heavy and melodic sound, Kryour presents fans with a sound rich in influences, which looks to the future, with a focus on working with more modern sounds. The band uses electronic elements and more accessible melodies in the instrumental and vocal lines, however, without leaving aside the heavy sound that marked their trajectory until then.The single “Why Should I Know?” is a release by Outono Music, a label specialized in rock and metal, distributed by the major Universal Music, the world leader in the music segment.Listen to the single “Why Should I Know?”: https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/WhyShouldIKnowK/ The band, which is based on melodic death metal and metalcore, plans to release an EP in the near future, in which it explores musical references and styles, arrangements and effects in more depth, resulting in more memorable songs.Formed in 2014, Kryour released their debut album, Where Treasures Are Nothing, in 2019, a conceptual work that revolves around the facts from birth to death and addresses human values and resilience. The work, composed of eleven original tracks, was produced by Diego Castro, and the cover was in charge of Carlos Fides (Evergrey, Narnia, Semblant, Shaman).With the great repercussion between the audience and the specialized media, Kryour got the opportunity to open the concert of the consecrated legend of prog metal, Symphony X, in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo. In 2020, they were one of the winning bands of the New Rock Bands cultural contest, which had more than 700 entries. The current formation of Kryour has Gustavo Iandoli (vocals and guitar), Guba Oliveira (guitar), Gustavo Muniz (bass) and Matt Carrilho (drums).The single “Why Should I Know?” is the first step in this new stage of Kryour's career.The band continues to work on new compositions and plans to return to the stage, after a period of hiatus due to the pandemic, to promote their new releases.Learn more about Kryour at https://linktr.ee/kryour

Kryour - Why Should I Know? (Official Music Video)