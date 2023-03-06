Modern metal revelation, Pressive releases music video and single in unprecedented partnership with the band AXTY
Maintaining the intense rhythm of work, the Mexican group Pressive enters 2023 with an expressive release. Meeting the expectations of its growing fan base, while seeking to innovate, the band released a single and a music video in partnership with the Brazilians of AXTY.
Available on all major streaming platforms since March 3rd, “Hollow” arrives in the South American market by Outono Music, a label specialized in rock and metal, with distribution by the major Universal Music, the world leader in the segment.
Listen to the single “Hollow”: https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/Hollow/
Recognized for exploring musical possibilities without being tied to labels, adding multiple elements to build a modern and energetic sound, Pressive continues to pioneer its art with this collaboration with AXTY.
The Brazilian group AXTY performs a modern metalcore with sound references from djent, progressive, dubstep and trap. A musical wealth that adds new musical possibilities for both sides in this intense cultural exchange. Pressive and AXTY are artists who stand out for their quality and artistic vision, and who take the first step in this unprecedented partnership.
In its eighteen-year career, Pressive has released several works, such as the EPs Oxygen (2010) and Marionette (2014) and the albums Odium (2008) and Dissension (2015), in addition to several singles, such as the hits “Esta Vez No” and “¿Quien Soy? Yo”. They performed many shows and tours in North and Latin America, sharing the stage with big names like Incubus, Godsmack, Lamb of God and Weezer, among others. Like their most recent work, Pressive shows with each single what fans can expect from the band in the future.
