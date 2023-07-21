Enact’s solar platform launches new and improved ‘Enact Home’ to accelerate the transition to clean energy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning solar platform Enact Systems (“Enact”) has launched an updated Enact Home app to enhance solar and storage ownership. Enact Home aims to empower both residential and commercial solar panel and storage owners with independent analysis and personalized insights to optimize their solar experience and return on investment. Enact provides a better solar buying experience and simplifies solar ownership.

Solar and storage homeowners can view their solar generation and monthly savings in a sleek, intuitive platform. The app can be used with both existing solar panels and new systems installed by Enact. Solar battery owners can also use Enact Home to view the charging status of their batteries, giving much-needed assurance and confidence in charging levels.

Also for systems designed on Enact Design tool, that maximize self consumption (reduce grid imports by discharging battery) the Enact Home app can track such daily and monthly savings, improving overall transparency.

Enact Home users will enjoy a streamlined interface, displaying the status of their system. This alerts users if their system goes offline, meaning action can be taken promptly to avoid costly outages. Enact Home goes the extra mile by alerting an installer if the system has been inactive for over 72 hours.

Solar panels are a significant investment for any home or business, and Enact Home is the only solution that makes it easy to measure "percentage paid off". That’s why Enact Home provides complete transparency on returns on investment by tracking the percentage of the solar system paid off through utility savings. Enact Home users will better understand the financial and environmental benefits of their solar systems, and have greater confidence in meeting their financial and sustainability goals. These metrics are sent via monthly reports and ensure solar homeowners are receiving what they were promised upon signing the initial contract

Currently, solar power is responsible for a mere 2.8% of the electricity produced in the US. If we hope to decarbonize and reach net zero by 2030, we need better ways of deploying and managing solar energy. Enact’s new Home App removes some of the largest issues preventing successful solar adoption and usage for homeowners and businesses. By making solar energy more transparent, user-friendly and efficient, Enact Home is a key part of Enact’s mission to transform and better the solar shopping experience and simplify solar ownership.

CEO and Co-founder Deep Chakraborty comments that:

“Accelerating the transition to clean energy is at Enact’s core, and the new Enact Home app is the next step towards this goal. Our improved Enact app will continue to enhance the experience of solar panel ownership by providing premium customer service, powerful insights into solar performance and return on investment. Ultimately, our users will benefit from improved solar performance and service, resulting in greater environmental and financial benefits.”

ENDS

Notes to Editor

About Enact

Enact’s award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.

For eight years, Enact has been raising the standards of the solar energy industry and making the necessary changes to facilitate both residential and commercial real estate’s transition to clean energy.

For more information please contact:

Tom Lickley, Bloxspring

tom@bloxspring.com

Miranda Harrington, Bloxspring

miranda@bloxspring.com