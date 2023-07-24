ME TRANSFER Launches Android & ios File Transfer Mobile App for Sending Large File Transfer up to 5 GB for Free
We seek to ensure that customers are able to easily transfer photos, videos, documents and files using our app – Me Transfer, We file Transfer Application. We are looking to Revolutionize the Industry”DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Me Transfer, the revolutionary large file transfer application, has launched its mobile app, allowing users to send large files up to 5 GB for free and up to 100GB with paid plans for small business startups and enterprises, which are up to 70% cheaper than their closest competitors.
— CA Shrenuj Jalan
The app allows users to send big files anywhere, anytime, and provides password protection for extra security. It also allows users to transfer heavy files between Android and iOS devices, making it a great choice for those who need to share large Videos or photos or documents with friends, family, and colleagues.
Me Transfer is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur CA Shrenuj Jalan, who recently invested an undisclosed amount as seed funding. The application is designed to provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. It is also equipped with features such as encryption and file compression, which make it a secure and reliable platform for file transfers.
The app has already received 5 star ratings on the Play Store and has been downloaded over 18000+ times on mobile devices, with a total of 24,000 customers on transfer website + Mobile apps
The app is a great alternative to other file sharing applications which only allows users to send files up to 2GB. With Me Transfer, users can send large files via email or link, making it easier and faster to share files.
The File Transfer app also has a “Send by Wifi” option, which allows users to transfer files without using the internet. This feature is especially useful for users who don’t have access to a reliable internet connection.
The app is free to download and use, and is available for both iOS and Android devices.
“We are excited to launch Me Transfer in the market for Customers,” said CA Shrenuj Jalan, CEO & Investor of Me Transfer. “We believe that our application will provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. We are confident that our application will be a success in the market, Currently, the application has approximately 5% paid customers who came organically. The goal is to increase the numbers to 20% in the next quarter. The target market for the application is Small Business owners, Corporate Clients as well as individual users.
Me Transfer is the perfect solution for those who need to send large files quickly and easily. With its easy-to-use interface and free file transfer up to 5 GB, Me Transfer is the perfect choice for those who need to send large files.
To get started, download:
Me Transfer- We Transfer Large Heavy Files Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mefile.transfer.appwe.transfer.file.smash.send.files.forfree.gratuit
& Me Transfer- We Transfer Large Heavy Files Ios app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/me-transfer-we-file-transfer/id6449149049
To learn more and use the Me Transfer website - We Transfer large files Transfers Files website, visit: https://metransfers.in/en
CA Shrenuj Jalan
Me Transfer
info@metransfers.in