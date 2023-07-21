Bluewater partners with American Magic, 37th America’s Cup, challenger as Official Water Purification Supplier
Bluewater supplying the New York Yacht Club American Magic team with the company’s state-of-the-art water dispensers at their Barcelona, Spain, team base.
We thank American Magic for their faith in Bluewater hydration solutions as part of their commitment to not only help their athletes to hydrate with healthier water but also create cleaner oceans”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish water and beverage brand Bluewater is delighted to announce its return to the excitement of the America’s Cup as the Official Water Purification Supplier of NYYC American Magic, Challenger for the 37th America's Cup. Bluewater previously supplied a water station at the 2017 America’s Cup village in Bermuda.
— Bengt Rittri, Bluewater founder and CEO
“We are extremely proud to have partnered with the American Magic team competing for the world's foremost and most challenging sailing prize,” says Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri. Bluewater supplies the American Magic team with the company’s state-of-the-art water dispensers that use leading-edge patented technology that removes all known contaminants from water to ensure safer, healthier hydration. In addition, Bluewater has provided the racing team’s athletes and support staff with exclusive, highly durable 800 ml sustainable bottles that keep liquids tasting great and hot or cold for up to 24 hours.
“When conditions get tough on the water, Bluewater’s bottles – which we warranty to last a lifetime – are designed to handle whatever the toughest marine elements throw at them while keeping the sailors properly hydrated,” said Rittri.
"We are proud to partner with Bluewater as our Official Water Purification Supplier for the 37th America's Cup. Their advanced water dispensers and sustainable bottles will be vital in ensuring our athletes stay hydrated during intense training and racing. Moreover, this partnership allows us to reduce the environmental impact caused by single-use plastic bottles," said Terry Hutchinson, President of Sailing Operations and Skipper, NYYC American Magic.
Drinking purified water dispensed from Bluewater’s public water stations for American Magic was successfully trialed at American Magic’s US base test center in Pensacola, Florida, for six months during 2022 and 2023. An initial three dispensers have been installed at the crew team base and staff areas in Barcelona, Spain, where the 37th America's Cup drama will unfold over the coming months until the event takes place in September and October of 2024.
“The cutting-edge dispensers utilize Bluewater’s unique SuperiorOsmosis technology to ensure users are served pure, delicious, and planet-friendly water on demand, avoiding the unsustainable transportation of plastic bottles and their costly collection and disposal,” notes Mr. Rittri. Bluewater water purifiers remove up to 99.7% of bacteria, viruses, microplastics, toxic chemicals, and other impurities as small as 0.0001 microns (about 400 times smaller than the smallest virus).
Bluewater’s pioneering water purification technology and bottles solutions have become an increasingly common sight at major events like the British Open golf tournament, the Cape Town Marathon, the Ohana music festival, and countless others, including the COP27 Climate Action Innovation Zone in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Designed to help turn the tide on using single-use plastic bottles, Bluewater has developed a planet-friendly event ecosystem combining bottles, an eye-catching messaging platform, and digital signage options that helps event organizers replace any lost revenue from banning plastic bottle sales.
Bluewater has pledged to collect one kilo of plastic from a seashore for every one of its bottles that are sold. As a mark of its sustainability contributions, Bluewater was honored in 2022 by IQ Magazine, one of Europe’s leading publications for the festival industry, with a 2022 Green Guardian award for its unique hydration solutions. IQ Magazine’s judging panel of sustainability experts said Bluewater deserves to be recognized for ‘the hard work it is doing to improve sustainability in the live entertainment sector.
“The ubiquitous pollution of our planet by single-use plastic bottles has led to a world where microplastics are in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink and subsequently are being found in the human body, including lungs, blood, and digestive system, which is very, very scary,” said Bengt Rittri.
Rittri added: “We want to thank American Magic for putting their faith in Bluewater hydration solutions as part of their commitment to not only help their athletes to hydrate with cleaner, healthier water but also create cleaner oceans free of plastic contamination for future generations.”
For more information, please contact David Noble, Bluewater Chief Communications Officer, at david.noble@bluewatergroup.com or +44 778 530 2694 (also WhatsApp).
David Noble
Bluewater
+44 7785 302694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram