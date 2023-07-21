The meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

21/07/2023

On July 20, 2023, the meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo took place, which was held with the participation of members of the delegations of the two countries.

The Head of the Mejlis congratulated the Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo on presenting him with a high award - the Order of Turkmenistan "Bitaraplyk" and wished him further success in inter-parliamentary activities. The active participation of the Korean partners in the implementation of the large-scale program of reforms that have unfolded in our country, and the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two states, were noted.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and congratulations, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea noted with satisfaction the constructive nature of bilateral relations, the dynamic development of which is also facilitated by productive inter-parliamentary ties.

Positively assessing the high level of interstate dialogue achieved in recent years, which is successfully developing in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as through major international and authoritative regional organizations, the interlocutors emphasized the mutual desire of the two countries to give new impetus to the traditional partnership, initially built on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

During the meeting, the guests were acquainted with the structure and activities of the national parliament of Turkmenistan. Thus, in recent years, a number of important laws and regulations have been developed and adopted, which have given a steady impetus to the innovative reforms being carried out under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As was emphasized, thanks to the efforts of the heads of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, relations between the states that are strategic partners are developing incrementally, new opportunities are opening up for effective interaction, including through parliaments. In this regard, confidence was expressed that the visit of Korean colleagues to Turkmenistan and the current meeting will give this process a positive impetus.

Then the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea addressed the deputies of the Mejlis and confirmed the commitment of the Korean side to the traditionally friendly dialogue with Turkmenistan, which is mutually beneficial.