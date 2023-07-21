Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass / Attempts to Escape

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004385

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking / Unlawful Trespass / Simple Assault / Attempts to Escape

ACCUSED: Ruth Byrne

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

VICTIM: Gilbert Mach

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a violation of a Stalking Order on School Street, in the Town of Pawlet.

Through investigation it was determined Ruth Byrne, 33, had violated a Court Order Prohibiting Stalking, assaulted Mach and violated a Notice Against Trespass

Byrne was later taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Conditions of Release were ordered by a Judge and Byrne was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail at $2,500.

Byrne is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1230PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.