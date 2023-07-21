Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass / Attempts to Escape
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004385
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking / Unlawful Trespass / Simple Assault / Attempts to Escape
ACCUSED: Ruth Byrne
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont
VICTIM: Gilbert Mach
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a violation of a Stalking Order on School Street, in the Town of Pawlet.
Through investigation it was determined Ruth Byrne, 33, had violated a Court Order Prohibiting Stalking, assaulted Mach and violated a Notice Against Trespass
Byrne was later taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Conditions of Release were ordered by a Judge and Byrne was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail at $2,500.
Byrne is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1230PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.