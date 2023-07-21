Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,942 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass / Attempts to Escape

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4004385

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking / Unlawful Trespass / Simple Assault / Attempts to Escape

 

ACCUSED: Ruth Byrne

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Gilbert Mach

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/20/2023, at 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a violation of a Stalking Order on School Street, in the Town of Pawlet.

 

Through investigation it was determined Ruth Byrne, 33, had violated a Court Order Prohibiting Stalking, assaulted Mach and violated a Notice Against Trespass

 

Byrne was later taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Conditions of Release were ordered by a Judge and Byrne was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail at $2,500.

 

Byrne is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1230PM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility         

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/21/2021, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass / Attempts to Escape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more