Velocity 360 USA Training Receives International Accreditation for Portfolio of ISO Management System Training Courses

Velocity 360 USA Training Receives International Accreditation for Entire Portfolio of ISO Management System Training CoursesST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a leading online training provider for ISO Management Systems, has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to excellence. Today, the company proudly announces the international accreditation of its entire portfolio of training courses by the esteemed National Quality Assurance (NQA). NQA is a global certification body that has issued over 50,000 accreditation certificates in over 90 countries.
This recognition highlights Velocity 360 USA Training's expertise and dedication to delivering high-quality ISO Management System training. With a track record of empowering professionals worldwide, this accreditation further solidifies Velocity 360 USA Training as a trusted leader in the global market for ISO Management System training.
“We are thrilled to have received International Accreditation for our entire portfolio of ISO Management System training courses,” said M. Todd Crowder, CEO at Velocity 360 USA Training. “This international accreditation is a testament to the quality and rigor of our training programs, and it further validates our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible learning experience.”
The National Quality Assurance scope of accreditation covers all of Velocity 360 USA Training’s ISO Management System courses, including AS9100, IATF 16499, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 14971, ISO 31000, ISO 45001, and ISO 22000. The accreditation ensures that Velocity 360 USA Training’s courses meet the highest international standards for quality and content.
Velocity 360 USA Training’s ISO Management System courses are delivered online and designed to be convenient and flexible for busy professionals. “We are confident that our accredited courses will provide our customers with the knowledge and skills they need to successfully implement, maintain, and audit ISO Management Systems in their organizations,” said Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Global Marketing at Velocity 360 USA Training.
To learn more about Velocity 360 USA Training’s ISO Management System courses, please visit www.velocity360training.com
About Velocity 360 USA Training
Velocity 360 USA Training is an internationally accredited global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.
Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 On Demand online training platform.
The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.
The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:
1) The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023.
2) The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023.
3) The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.
Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.
Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Global Marketing
Velocity 360 USA Training
