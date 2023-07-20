Erosion Repairs Scheduled in Butte and Lawrence Counties

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Contact: Joel Flesner, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FORUCHE, S.D. – Crews are anticipated to begin work on erosion repair projects in Butte and Lawrence counties the week of Monday, July 24, 2023.

Work will occur at various locations along the U.S. Highway 85 corridor from exit 10 to north of Belle Fourche (Brooker Road). There will be an additional project location on S.D. Highway 79, north of Newell. Work will consist of erosion repair, shaping, and seeding adjacent to Highway 85. Lane closures will be used to control traffic adjacent to the work areas. No work is scheduled during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Motorists can expect suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, along with construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $172,000 dollar project is Hilt Construction, Inc. from Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is May 2024.

