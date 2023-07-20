King County dentist’s general anesthesia license suspended on charges of disregarding patient safety

For immediate release: July 20, 2023 (23-100)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the dental general anesthesia license (GA60168914) of King County dentist Wei Guo pending further legal action.

Charges state that Guo failed to provide safe care to patients by administering anesthesia without two appropriate team members present, and providing care to one patient without a dental assistant or appropriately trained anesthesia monitor present.

Guo cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety and promotes the welfare of the state by regulating the competency and quality of professional health care providers under its authority.

