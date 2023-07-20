SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the Hill City Master Transportation Plan Study Recommendations

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

HILL CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Hill City, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25,2023. The public meeting open house will be held at the Hill City Center (located at 227 Walnut Ave.) to inform area residents of the recommendations of the Hill City Master Transportation Plan Study.

The area being studied includes all roads, sidewalks, and other transportation related infrastructure in the city limits of Hill City and within a mile outside of city limits.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A short presentation will be given at the beginning of the meeting. The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for Hill City.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the presentation and open house displays will also be available at the study website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1919 starting the day of the public meeting. The website provides information on the study scope and schedule. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. Written comments will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information about the Hill City Master Transportation Plan Study, please visit the website https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1919.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-