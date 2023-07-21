SCCG Venture Fund I Announces Investment in Micro-Market Platform Grin Gaming

SCCG Venture Fun Invests in Grin Gaming

SCCG Venture Fund, an esteemed investment firm in gaming and sports gambling technology, is delighted to announce its strategic investment in Grin Gaming,

Through this collaboration, we aim to bring our extensive network and expertise to the table, enabling Grin Gaming to unlock its full potential and achieve new heights in the market. ” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Venture Fund, an esteemed investment firm specializing in the gaming and sports gambling technology sectors, is delighted to announce its strategic investment in Grin Gaming, a trailblazing micro-market pricing platform. The partnership aims to propel Grin Gaming's growth by leveraging the extensive network, expertise, and capital-sourcing capabilities of the SCCG Venture Fund.

Grin Gaming stands at the forefront of the sports gambling industry with its sophisticated high-frequency micro market pricing platform. Through the utilization of advanced techniques in high-frequency futures trading and online machine learning, Grin Gaming revolutionizes the sportsbook experience by captivating bettors with narrative-style wager generation and unrivaled low latency.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Grin Gaming, a cutting-edge micro betting platform that is transforming the gaming industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring our extensive network and expertise to the table, enabling Grin Gaming to unlock its full potential and achieve new heights in the market. This partnership showcases our commitment to finding innovative solutions for our ecosystem and remaining at the forefront of the industry. We are confident that together, we will drive growth and success for both our companies."

Nick Bucheleres, CEO of Grin Gaming, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Grin Gaming is delighted to join forces with SCCG Venture Fund to support our high-frequency micro market pricing platform. SCCG brings decades of experience in the sports gambling industry and provides unparalleled access to global sportsbooks, making them the perfect partner to help proliferate our cutting-edge product."

With the SCCG Venture Fund's investment, Grin Gaming aims to expand its market reach and enhance its technological capabilities, benefiting from SCCG's robust network and industry knowledge. The collaboration is poised to drive innovation and foster advancements within the sports gambling sector, offering bettors an unmatched wagering experience.

ABOUT GRIN GAMING

Grin Gaming’s high-frequency micro market pricing platform lets sports fans win cash by predicting every play of NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NHL. After years of perfecting their technology in the consumer space, they are have just launched their GrinData licensing product for sportsbooks and casinos.

ABOUT SCCG VENTURE FUND I

SCCG Venture Fund I is a venture capital firm specializing in the sports betting and iGaming industry. The firm invests in innovative and disruptive companies that are driving growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry. The SCCG Venture Fund is an alternative investment fund that focuses on increasing value and distributing profit through investing in sports betting and iGaming technology. Opportunities include equity, debt, direct asset ownership, and revenue sharing opportunities. It offers the potential for higher than normal returns for the risk tolerant investor.

https://www.sccgventurefund.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

