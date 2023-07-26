VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in 8Myles to Expand Clean Frozen Foods Into Retail Space

Company provides clean frozen comfort food, allowing health to not be sacrificed for convenience

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in 8Myles. Mclean, Va.-based 8 Myles is providing clean and quality frozen comfort food. 8Myles will use this investment to continue the expansion of this product in retail spaces. Since Virginia Venture Partner’s first investment in 8Myles, the company has hired their new Marketing Manager and completed its rebrand to Myles Comfort Foods

Making sure your family has filling, healthy meals while balancing daily activities can be stressful, and not to mention expensive! Myles Comfort Foods prioritizes clean ingredients and key nutrients without compromising the flavor of the signature mac n’ cheese dish. Myles Comfort Foods was inspired by nostalgia for creating memories around the table, so what better than creating a comfort food like mac n’ cheese into an easy-to-prepare, clean dinner that is cheaper than ordering out and easier cooking from scratch.

“I grew up in a home where our food was our centerpiece,” said Myles Powell, Founder and CEO of Myles Comfort Foods. “Oftentimes, our love for food and cooking is often overshadowed by the busy lifestyle we lead. Myles Comfort Foods is proud to be taking the stress out of meal planning, prepping, and cooking to allow for us to focus on quality time. We are continually grateful to VIPC’c Virginia Venture Partners investment to help us continue our growth.”

M provides a fresh, nutritious alternative different from most frozen food items. Not only is the mac n’ cheese made with less sodium and calories than others, it provides the same cheesy, creamy goodness as it was freshly baked in your own kitchen. The meal comes in three different flavors, is loaded with veggies, flavor and nutrients.

“The 8Myles team is changing the frozen food game,” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “It is really important to have convenient and healthy options available for busy families and individuals. We are proud of their growth and success and excited to see how they continue to make healthy foods the standard.”

VIPC’s investment in Myles Comfort Foods draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About 8Myles

Myles Comfort Foods is a comfort food brand that prioritizes clean ingredients and key nutrients without compromising flavor. Myles Comfort Foods prides itself on being not just as good as a home cooked meal, it is a home cooked meal! For more information, visit: https://mylescomfortfoods.com

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

