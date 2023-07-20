Tracy Litt x Marianne Williamson: Elevating the Collective Consciousness to Build a New World
Marianne Williamson headlines a gala fit for a revolution:The Consciousness Revolution Gala hosted by Tracy Litt
Marianne’s impact in the world of consciousness, humanity, and spiritual evolution is undeniable. When it comes to building the new world, there is no one I would rather stand side by side with.”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and founder of The Litt Factor, Tracy Litt, is teaming up with author, speaker, and political candidate, Marianne Williamson to deliver an event with a higher purpose. The two dynamic women are joining forces and on a mission to revolutionize the way we all see and experience ourselves and the world.
— Tracy Litt
“When I conceived of The Consciousness Revolution Gala there was only 1 woman I was willing to consider for the keynote. All of my eggs were going in Marianne’s basket, and so that order was placed with clarity to the universe, and the universe, as always, delivered,” says Tracy.
The Litt Factor, founded by Tracy in 2017, is a global personal growth company and has been featured in Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Inc. and Thrive Global. The company has touched the lives of thousands of women globally by delivering high-level embodiment coaching, emotional healing, corporate consciousness training & speaking, transformational live events, and a proven, unparalleled methodology of identity evolution.
Tracy says “Marianne’s impact in the world of consciousness, humanity, and spiritual evolution is undeniable. When it comes to building the new world, there is no one I would rather stand side by side with.”
Marianne Williamson is a bestselling author, political activist, and spiritual thought leader.
For over four decades, she has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. She is the author of 15 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times bestsellers.
Throughout her career, Marianne has worked tirelessly to fight poverty, hunger and to support racial reconciliation issues. In 2004, Marianne co-founded The Peace Alliance and adamantly supports the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace. Williamson has been recently known as one of the competitive candidates who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Marianne says, “I am honored to be joining Tracy Litt at the Consciousness Revolution Gala. Now more than ever, we face a multitude of stressors and anxiety inducing events on a daily basis. However, Love remains the natural state of our humanity. We are hardwired to connect, to embrace and to build community. That is what The Consciousness Revolution Gala provides, the opportunity for true connection, personal transformation and changed thinking that will generate unprecedented individual and collective success.”
The Consciousness Revolution Gala will take place on Friday, September 29th at 6pm Eastern Standard time in EAU Palm Beach Resort & Spa on 100 S. Ocean Blvd Manalapan, FL. Media and press are encouraged to attend the event and join in The Consciousness Revolution! The Litt Factor’s Full Impact Report can also be found here to further understand the accuracy and longevity of Tracy’s work since 2017.
Haley Stafford
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 865-254-7323
email us here