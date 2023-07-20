Flash Memory Summit 2023 Program Announced

Agenda Spotlights the Key Memory and Storage Topics Trending Today

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the premier memory and storage conference, announces an exciting program of 105 sessions covering 23 key topic areas over its three-day event on August 8-10, 2023.

This year’s speaker program has been expanded to include three days of sessions on Compute Express Link™ (CXL™); two days on DRAM and other memory technologies; three days on hyperscale applications, enterprise storage, and SSD technology; and three days on NVMe, networks, and connections. A two-day Business Strategies and Memory Markets track will feature analyst panels from IDC and The Futurum Group and sessions on market and memory trends; and a one-day track will cover Memory and Storage Trends in Asia.

“Over 300 presenters from 150 technology companies have been selected to present at our 17th annual Summit,” said Tom Coughlin, FMS Program Chair. “We are pleased to have industry experts returning to speak and chair, and to participate in new sessions and panels with topics including What is the Difference Between a Memory Chip and a Chiplet, the CHIPS Act, Data Centers in Space, Automotive Industry Applications, and more.“

A number of activities are targeted at professional development, including a “Career Strategies and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)” session, as well as a SuperWomen in Flash Networking event. FMS will also cover new trends in traditional technologies in sessions, as well as one titled “Does Your Data Ever Retire – the Truth about Cold Data and Archives.”

Attendees who register for the full FMS Conference option will have access to all content across 8-11 concurrent paper/panel sessions over three days, and all keynotes, receptions, and Exhibit Hall activities. A new Exhibit Plus registration option provides access to Open sessions (1-2 per hour), keynotes, and Exhibit Hall activities.

FMS Pre-Registration is now open here at https://bit.ly/3PK9rEr, with discounted packages available until August 5. Details on program content and speakers is available here at https://bit.ly/3rEZii3.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit will be held August 8-10, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. Produced by Conference ConCepts, FMS showcases the industry’s key applications, technologies, vendors, and innovative startups that are driving the multi-billion dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. First held in 2006, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, AI/ML, the cloud, and mobile and embedded systems. For more information, visit Flash Memory Summit and follow us on Twitter @FMS2023.

