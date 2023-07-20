Submit Release
FDLE arrests Gulf Breeze man on possession of child sexual abuse material

 
GULF BREEZE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) this week arrested Aaron Dedecker, 52, of Gulf Breeze on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are felonies.

The investigation into Dedecker began in April of 2023 when agents became aware of an electronic device that was sharing CSAM.

FDLE obtained a search warrant and with assistance from Gulf Breeze PD and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search at his residence on July 19.

During that search, agents found CSAM on a desktop computer.

Dedecker is being held without bond pending first appearance at the Santa Rosa County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

