Freedom Advocates Across The US Will Convene At Ron Paul Institute’s 7th Annual Peace & Prosperity Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity (http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org) will hold it’s seventh annual conference on Saturday, September 2nd from 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM at Hilton Washington Dulles Airport (13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, VA).
LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927
"America is a historic precipice where those who relentlessly thirst for war may very well drag the nation into oblivion. For rational minded and peace respecting individuals, time is not on our side. We must speak now. We must speak loud. The future of the US and what we leave children to inherit is at stake." said Dr. Ron Paul.
Ron Paul served twelve terms in the US House of Representatives and was a three-time candidate for US president. He has devoted his political career to the defense of individual liberty, sound money, and a non-interventionist foreign policy. Judge Andrew Napolitano calls him "the Thomas Jefferson of our day."\
The Washington Conference offers a platform for engaging discussions and valuable insights from esteemed speakers. Dr. Ron Paul and the Ron Paul Institute, along with other notable figures such as Col. Douglas Macgregor, Jeff Deist, Max Blumenthal, Anya Parampil, and additional speakers to be announced, will share their perspectives on pertinent global topics.
"Our annual DC conference always features top-notch speakers and thought-provoking topics, but equally important is for like-minded people to come together to create networks to reverse our foreign policy and the attacks on our freedoms at home. Only by getting together can we create a real movement for peace and prosperity!" said Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute.
This year, the conference organizers are committed to keeping ticket prices affordable, despite the current economic landscape. Early bird tickets are available at the discounted rate of just $75 throughout the month of July, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of participants.
Registered attendees will enjoy a stimulating experience, with a full day of presentations and networking opportunities. A hot lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the event, ensuring participants are well-nourished and energized.
For those requiring accommodation, the conference has secured a special rate of $109 per night at the RPI. Guests who reserve rooms under the "Ron Paul Institute event" will also benefit from complimentary parking and in-room internet. To secure your reservation, please call 800-Hiltons (800-445-8667) and mention the event.
