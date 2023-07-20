Luring a Child / Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor; Outside the Presence of a Minor / Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3001812
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 4th, 2023, at approximately 1844 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: T13 VSA 2828 - Luring a Child, T13 VSA 2802a Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor; Outside the Presence of a Minor
ACCUSED: Thomas J. Hughes
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 4th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a case involving disseminating indecent material to a minor and luring a child. Probable cause was developed to charge Thomas Hughes, age 20, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of luring a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor; outside the presence of a minor. The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Thomas and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 21st, 2023, at 1230 hours. Thomas was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 21st, 2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
