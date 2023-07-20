Submit Release
Luring a Child / Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor; Outside the Presence of a Minor / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3001812

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: April 4th, 2023, at approximately 1844 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: T13 VSA 2828 - Luring a Child, T13 VSA 2802a Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor; Outside the Presence of a Minor

 

ACCUSED: Thomas J. Hughes                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 4th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a case involving disseminating indecent material to a minor and luring a child.  Probable cause was developed to charge Thomas Hughes, age 20, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of luring a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor; outside the presence of a minor.  The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Thomas and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 21st, 2023, at 1230 hours.  Thomas was released on his own recognizance.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 21st, 2023, at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

