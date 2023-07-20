DoSomething.org Teams up with General Motors to Address the Link between Mental Health and Distracted Driving
Eyes Ride Open equips young drivers with peer-to-peer actions that pave the way for safe roadsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org’s new program Eyes Ride Open continues its collaboration with General Motors to provide young people with the tools to focus on their mental health, before they get on the road. The program, which launched July 10, 2023 as part of BIPOC Mental Health Month, will take the lead in educating and equipping young people to create safe driving habits.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021 alone the U.S. has experienced the tragic loss of over 3,800 teenagers, ages 15 to 19, due to car crashes. With post-pandemic stressors at play, mental health has been an increasing factor in these incidents as drivers experiencing sadness, anger, or other emotional triggers are 9.8 times more likely to be involved in a crash according to a recent study.
“Our work with DoSomething.org continues to reach young people and promote safe driving practices,” said Terry Rhadigan, Vice President of Corporate Giving at General Motors. “Safety is a key tenet of General Motors and projects like Eyes Ride Open are driving our vision of a future with zero crashes.”
Eyes Ride Open helps address this problem by promoting more alert and knowledgeable drivers, resulting in a safe road environment for passengers and pedestrians. Road to Self Care, the first stop on the Eyes Ride Open journey, includes a mental health checklist for young people to use prior to getting behind the wheel - helping them take stock of how they are feeling. Followed by, Brake it Down, an interactive quiz offering customized tips for young people to help keep their friends safe based on what they know about them as a driver, passenger, or pedestrian. Through DoSomething’s peer-to-peer model, they can use these resources to support friends and family - creating a broader community of safe drivers.
“At DoSomething.org, we have always sought to bring important issues plaguing young people to the forefront, and provide them with solutions to prioritize their mental health. We have to do our part to equip young people with the resources to address the biggest issues of distracted driving resulting from anxiety, depression, and post-pandemic stressors,” said DoSomething.org CEO DeNora Getachew.
Eyes Ride Open will be active through December 31, 2023. Young people who participate in the campaign will have the opportunity to earn a $2,000 scholarship.
To learn more about Eyes Ride Open and Road to Self Care, visit: https://dosomething.org/us/campaigns/road-self-care/
###
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every U.S.area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
Shantel Risher
DoSomething.org
+1 347-479-5452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other