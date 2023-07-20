Smokey Bones Names Javier Retamar Chief Financial Officer
Seasoned finance expert tapped to grow brandPLANTATION, FL, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokey Bones, the Masters of Meat, recently named Javier Retamar as the new Chief Financial Officer for the restaurant company headquartered in South Florida. Retamar is a seasoned and accomplished executive who has had exceptional success in leading teams within cross-functional groups to achieve strategic goals.
“Javier has led an impressive finance career. His strategic and growth mindset will help drive our organization as we look to expand our presence and continue to evolve our brand,” said Hal Lawlor, President and Chief Operating Officer for Smokey Bones. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and look forward to collaborating with him to continue to position our brand as a leader within our space.”
Prior to Smokey Bones, Javier Retamar served as Principal, Business Consultant, and Commercial Real Estate Broker Services for Preserved Enterprises Inc. in Boca Raton, FL. In this capacity, he provided strategic direction to optimize growth, stabilize operations, and increase cash flow. He focused on the restaurant and retail industries in South Florida.
Retamar served in executive roles for other food and beverage organizations, including Chief Financial Officer for Maple Street Biscuit Company and Skeeter Snacks, both in Jacksonville, FL. He also served as Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis for major Southeast grocer Winn-Dixie and, prior to that, was Financial Analysis & Planning Manager for Safeway Corporation.
Javier Retamar launched his finance career with The Sports Authority, where he cultivated his business savviness through various finance and accounting roles.
Retamar holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University.
“I am honored to join the Smokey Bones leadership and be part of this brand that leans into innovation,” said Javier Retamar, Chief Financial Officer for Smokey Bones. “The company has such incredible and beloved offerings, and I’m looking forward to exploring ways that we can build on existing successes to grow the business exponentially toward an even more successful future.”
To learn more about Smokey Bones, please visit smokeybones.com. To make a reservation at your nearest location, visit the link here.
About Smokey Bones
The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails, and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday, and an all-day Sunday brunch menu. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection, available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.
Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL-based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
