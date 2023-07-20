National Wellness Company Offers Free Seeds for At-Risk Plants
In collaboration with United Plant Savers, Mountain Rose Herbs is helping imperiled plants.EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs, a national herb, spice, and wellness company, is announcing the launch of a new program to rebuild populations of at-risk plants across the country. Their new Seed Stewardship Project will employ a solution-oriented approach to the over-harvesting of native botanicals by supplying free seeds to customers who are willing to help endangered, at-risk, and threatened medicinal plants.
The organic herbal industry has grown significantly as more people have recognized the myriad wellness benefits of herbs. Unfortunately, this has led to a corresponding and significant issue of over-harvesting that is now impacting some of the nation’s most precious native botanicals. To raise awareness about at-risk plants that need our help, Mountain Rose Herbs has joined with United Plant Savers (UpS)—a nonprofit organization focused on research, education, and conservation of native medicinal plants, fungi, and their habitats—to offer free seeds to customers who are willing to be seed stewards in their communities.
To select seeds, Mountain Rose Herbs looked to the UpS Species At-Risk List, which details the most threatened medicinal plants in temperate North America. Customers who order online may select one of several varieties of seeds, and the company will rotate seed options seasonally, continually focusing on increasing plant populations and improving awareness about plant care and sustainability of these unique herbs. They are also providing seeds to schools and nonprofit organizations whose mission aligns with that of Mountain Rose Herbs to ensure a sustainable future for some of our most precious plant allies.
For more information about the Seed Stewardship Project, see https://blog.mountainroseherbs.com/seed-stewardship-project-how-you-can-help-at-risk-plants.
Elise Stillwell
Mountain Rose Herbs
+1 541-741-7307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other