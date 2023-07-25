Florida Security D License – Live Instructor Online Training Courses Start July, 31 2023
NITA now offers live instructor online training for individuals seeking to obtain their Florida D Security Officer license.
NITA now offers live instructor online training for individuals seeking to obtain their Florida D Security Officer license.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
Classes will start on July 31, 2023. For the convenience of the student, the training has been designed to provide the greatest amount of flexibility to accommodate even the busiest of schedules. Options include a one-week, five-day course & a two-week, ten half-day course.
As required by Florida Statute 493.6303, an applicant for the Florida Security D license must successfully complete a minimum of 40 hours of professional training at an approved training school. NITA’s online digital platform surpasses all State requirements and will be hosted by a live online instructor using an interactive web-based platform. NITA is an approved Florida DS school (DS License 3000086).
NITA’s training will be led by Courtney Doroski, DI License # 33000296. Courtney has a wealth of knowledge concerning the security industry and will offer a fresh perspective to the online training experience. As a decorated law enforcement officer, licensed security officer, and experienced trainer, Doroski's enthusiasm, knowledge, and insights will provide a fresh and unique voice to our personalized security training.
“We have been working on the Florida D class offering for more than a year. NITA has developed new hosting technology, partnered with the industry’s finest instructor, and developed an interactive web-based platform that is the absolute best option for Security Officers in Florida. Our training will be much more than a live classroom stream and we will offer the opportunity for students to interact with our instructor online in real-time sessions through conversations, chat, and polls & surveys to name a few options for enhanced learning. At NITA, we are excited to offer the required Florida Security Officer training via a live instructor online platform,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA.
Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for investigators and private security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
