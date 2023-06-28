Florida Security D License – Announcing Live Instructor Online Training Coming Soon in 2023

Submit Release
Online Training for Investigators from NITA

NITA Online Training

As a Florida DS school (DS License 3000086), NITA will soon offer Live Instructor online training for Florida Security Officers.

Our training will be much more than a live classroom stream and we will offer the opportunity to engage with NITA’s instructors online in real time for enhanced learning.”
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
It is expected that the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services will authorize the Security D live instructor online training as set forth in Florida Administrative Code 5N-1.140 in the coming months.

As required by Florida Statute 493.6303, an applicant for the Florida Security D license must successfully complete a minimum of 40 hours of professional training at an approved training school. NITA’s online digital platform surpasses all State requirements and will be hosted by a live online instructor using an interactive web-based platform.

As per the guidelines set forth within the Florida Administrative Code, topics will include:

• Security legal aspects and F.S. 493
• Role of Private Security and Officer Conduct
• Communication Principles and Report Writing
• Access Control, Patrol, and Physical Security
• Safeguarding Information
• Interviewing, Emergency Preparations, Safety, and First Aid
• Terrorism, Event Security
• Special Issues for Security
• AND so much more...

“We are excited to soon host an interactive web-based option for Security Officers in Florida! Our training will be much more than a live classroom stream and we will offer the opportunity to engage with NITA’s instructors online in real time for enhanced learning. The Florida Security D 40-hour training has, by law, always been offered through a traditional classroom setting. With recent changes to the Florida Administrative Code, we are thrilled that we can soon offer this training via a live instructor online offering,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA.

Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.

About NITA

NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for investigators and private security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.

Sandra von Eschenbach
NITA, Inc
+1 8007306482
Sandra@InvestigativeAcademy.com
