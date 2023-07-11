California Guard Card – Announcing 16 New Continuing Education Course Online Security Training
NITA is proud to announce 16 new continuing education training options in California for Security Guard Card licensure and renewals.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
California Guard Card Security continuing education training courses are offered on NITA’s 100% online digital platform and are available for immediate enrollment.
In accordance with the California Business and Professional Code Section 7583.6(f), California Guard Card holders are required to complete eight (8) hours of instruction annually to maintain their license. This additional training should include instruction in private security subject matters.
NITA’s California Guard Card continuing education training re-enforces the training covered in the original Guard Card training for licensure. A sampling of industry-related topics include
• Weapons of mass destruction
• Security policies and procedures
• Physical hardware for Security Guard Card licensees
• Bomb threat awareness
• Crowd Control
• Effective Communication
• And so much more
“Continuing Education is important for your California Guard Card and NITA’s online platform offers training on your schedule. We understand the busy lives of security guards and NITA’s comprehensive continuing education training courses are designed to accommodate the demanding security professional lifestyle. We want to exceed the needs of the California security industry and know that you will enjoy the user experience at NITA,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA.
Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.
About NITA
As a BSIS-approved school ATG 2939, NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for investigators and private security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
Sandra von Eschenbach
NITA, Inc
+1 8007306482
Sandra@InvestigativeAcademy.com
