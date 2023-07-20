Aptys Revolutionizes Instant Payments with the FedNow® Service, Open APIs for Core Integration, and Cloud Deployment

Naseer Nasim, CEO, Aptys Solutions

Aptys Chosen by Over 45% of U.S. Bankers’ Banks and Corporate Credit Unions for the FedNow Service, Poised to Transform the Payments Industry

We are incredibly proud that 67% of Aptys' customer base has already committed to moving forward with our Instant Pay solution providing access to the FedNow® Service” — Naseer Nasim, CEO, Aptys Solutions

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading fintech provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions, including faster and mobile convergence platform, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully secured partnerships with 45% of the nation’s bankers’ banks and corporate credit unions for participation in the FedNow Service using Aptys’ Instant Pay solution. This significant achievement solidifies Aptys' position as a preferred provider of real-time payment solutions for financial institutions (FIs) throughout the U.S.

Over the past year, Aptys has taken a leading role in collaborating with its customers, who represent over half of the country's financial institutions, as well as with the FRB, to build and refine a solution that can support any financial institution. As a result of these partnerships, Atlantic Community Bankers Bank (ACBB), Catalyst Corporate Credit Union (Catalyst Corporate), Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union (Alloya), and other participating FIs are now live on the FedNow Service.

"We are incredibly proud that 67% of Aptys' customer base has already committed to moving forward with our Instant Pay solution providing access to the FedNow® Service," said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. "This overwhelming response demonstrates the trust and confidence our customers have in our ability to deliver industry-leading payment solutions that meet their evolving needs. We are honored to be our clients’ strategic partner and support their success in the real-time payments landscape."

“We consider our relationship with Aptys to be of great value in today’s evolving marketplace, and we are pleased to offer credit unions end-to-end connection to the FedNow Service from the beginning," stated Bruce Fox, CEO of Catalyst Corporate and Aptys’ Board Chair. "With seamless integration through Aptys’ modern, open APIs, we will be able to receive and settle payments in real-time, providing our members with enhanced convenience and financial flexibility. Aptys' robust features and advanced security measures give us the confidence to deliver secure and efficient payment services."

The successful launch of the FedNow Service and Aptys’ Instant Pay solution was fueled by strong support and collaboration from Aptys customers such as Alloya and ACBB, highlighting the significant impact of real-time settlement capabilities:

"By partnering with Aptys, we are excited to leverage their real-time capabilities," said Todd Adams, CEO of Alloya. "This integration will provide more value to our members, allowing us to offer them faster and more efficient fund transfers. It's a game-changer for the industry."

"The real-time settlement capabilities provided by Aptys will extend our payment capabilities," added Craig Howie, CEO of ACBB. "We are thrilled to join forces with Aptys to offer our customers access to instant settlement, supporting customer retention and growth, increasing deposits and offering a platform for new business services. It's an exciting milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and staying at the forefront of innovation."

This achievement is a testament to Aptys' commitment to delivering leading-edge payment solutions and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for FIs. Aptys is poised to continue driving innovation and transforming the payments industry as one of the first service providers on the FedNow® Service.

About Atlantic Community Bankers Bank

Founded in 1983, Atlantic Community Bankers Bank (ACBB) delivers correspondent, payments, and lending services exclusively to financial institutions. As a trusted partner, the company aggregates, innovates, and integrates services with over 400 shareholder and client financial institutions. Their solutions drive efficiency, profitability, and relevance among businesses and consumers. ACBB was formed, owned, and is governed by community-focused financial institutions.

About Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union

Alloya provides cooperative financial services to 1,400-member credit unions and credit union entities nationally. Together, the member-owners of Alloya wield aggregated power to gain access to affordable, comprehensive products and services – including transactions, liquidity, and investments – to give each credit union a strategic advantage in the marketplace. The team of 180 professionals at Alloya view themselves as an extension of the credit unions they serve, ensuring that each credit union’s best interest is always at heart. In addition to the support Alloya provides its membership, they support multiple credit union leagues and associations throughout the country and give back to local communities nationwide by providing a variety of charitable donations. Visit www.alloyacorp.org to learn more.

About Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union

Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union is a wholesale cooperative financial institution that serves nearly 2,800 member and client credit unions throughout the country. Catalyst Corporate provides core financial services, including payment, liquidity, investment and balance sheet management solutions, and ongoing back-office support. Visit www.catalystcorp.org to learn more.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and moli.me