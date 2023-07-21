A Career as an Interim Nursing Home Administrator
How Can Administrators Best Serve Their Nursing Home Residents, Staff and Families?
All administrators are interim; they just don’t know it.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Regional Director once told me “All administrators are interim; they just don’t know it.” Although it was a shocking statement to hear, the turnover statistics for nursing home administrators underpin her assertion.
A recent article by Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care stated “On average, nursing home administrators last little more than a year before leaving their positions” (see link below).
As of March 2023, Definitive Healthcare identified more than 18,700 active skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. If the average administrator stays one year, that means on a daily basis, over 50 opportunities for interim contracts exist (see link below).
An administrator’s career is challenging and as a professional, administrators must find that elusive balance between financial stability, life balance and sustaining a career for the length of time desired.
Being an interim nursing home administrator has unique advantages and a couple challenges. The benefits of being an interim as opposed to a perm can be significant depending on individual circumstances and preferences. Here are some potential advantages:
1. Flexibility: Interim roles are temporary allowing administrators to have more flexibility in their schedules and achieve better life balance. An interim as the opportunity to engage in short-term assignments, typically 30 to 90 days, to fill the gap and ensure facility stability during times of leadership transition.
2. Diverse Experience: Interim Nursing Home Administrators have the chance to work in various nursing homes with different operational structures, policies, and challenges. This exposure will broadens experience and skills, improving adaptability, resourcefulness and marketability in different settings.
3. Reduced Long-Term Commitment: Interim roles allow administrators to gain experience without committing to a long-term arrangement. It's a chance to explore the profession and travel to various areas of the country.
4. Higher Demand: Due to the temporary nature of interim roles, there may be higher demand for qualified professionals to fill in during transitional periods or crisis situations, leading to more job opportunities.
5. Competitive Compensation: In some cases, interim nursing home administrators may receive higher compensation rates compared to permanent administrators, as they are often brought in to handle challenging situations or critical transitions. It is not uncommon to have surveys, both annual and complaint, on every contract accepted.
6. Avoid Facility and Corporate Politics: Interim administrators bring a more objective perspective. They are not involved in the long-term facility or corporate dynamics which occur when permanent staff are incentivized to retain their positions as opposed to committing to the greater good of the facility. Interims also avoid the deeply rooted interpersonal dynamics that arise in permanent positions.
7. Networking Opportunities: Working as an interim nursing home administrator allows connection with various facilities, healthcare professionals, and organizations, potentially opening doors to future career opportunities. Sometimes the most challenging part of an assignment is saying “No” when offered permanent employment.
Despite these advantages, it's essential to consider that interim roles also come with their own unique set of challenges:
1. Uncertain Job Security: Interim roles are inherently temporary, and perceived job security will be less stable compared to permanent positions. Interim must truly embrace change and be excellent at budgeting personal financials. Insecurity and uncertainty may be very uncomfortable for certain personality types.
2. Frequent Transitions: Working as an interim administrator will mean moving from one facility to another frequently, which could be disruptive to personal life and relationships. This author has personally worked in and/or held licenses or temporary emergency permits in ten states. The travel and flexibility required to work in different states, varying survey environments and divergent cultures may be bewildering.
3. Benefits: Many interim positions may not offer the same benefits package as permanent roles, such as health insurance, retirement plans, or paid time off.
Ultimately, the choice between being an interim or permanent nursing home administrator depends on individual preferences, career goals, and personal circumstances. Some professionals thrive in the variety and challenge of interim roles, while others prefer the perceived stability and opportunity offered by a permanent position.
Perceived stability of a permanent role? Yes, it is only a perception. As noted earlier and as one regional stated, “All administrators are interim; they just don’t know it.”
Whether permanent or interim, you are in demand. Choose contracts and employers who you trust and who operate with integrity. Be true to your calling. And, work where you are treated best.
About the Author: Dan Stockdale trains administrators how to bring the most value to their personal life and to their facilities. He provides 1:1 coaching as well as small group classes.
He has a wide and diverse career. He began serving as a caregiver in 1979 and commenced his calling as a manager in an independent living community in 1985. In 1986 he added assisted living to his professional repertoire and in 1993 he became licensed as a nursing home administrator. He has held licenses or emergency permits in 10 states.
His career advanced him through the ranks to a regional position with responsibility for a portfolio of 12 facilities. In 1999 he set out on his own to provide long-term and interim management solutions for facilities as well as developing a CCRC from the ground up.
Dan holds a BA from Kent State University in Kent Ohio; an MA in corporate communication from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville Tennessee; and MBA coursework at Vanderbilt University in Nashville Tennessee. He is currently working on a PhD in business administration with a dissertation exploring the future of senior housing in the United States.
He has appeared in numerous international media outlets, including CNN, Fox Business Channel, the New York Times, Woman’s World and many, many others.
For further information contact him via email at: dan@dan.ceo
