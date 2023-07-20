The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association Presents 2nd Annual Women’s Conference

The Power of You Women's Conference

“The Power of YOU!” Friday, July 21, 2023, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

There will be over thirty-five presenters during this 10-hour program—gifted and talented presenters from a range of professional backgrounds and experiences.” — 2nd Annual Women’s Conference

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association presents the NYBLACKMBA 2nd Annual Women's Conference "The Power of YOU”: Recognizing, Owning and Standing in Your Power, sponsored by Morgan Stanley. Associate Sponsors include S﻿&P Global, The Estee Lauder Companies, Victoria's Secret & Co., St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, Moody's, Northwestern Mutual, and Pernod Ricard USA. This premier sold-out conference will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Morgan Stanley Headquarters, 1585 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 - 26 Floor. It will host over 250 black women professionals, entrepreneurs, small business owners, students & employee resource groups. In addition to professional headshots and coaching, this conference will present lifestyle activations from Martell, M-A-C Cosmetics, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, Victoria's Secret, and Nordstrom.

The Conference Executive Summary

We are Powerful! As women, every day, we balance our personal and professional lives. This conference is an opportunity for Black women to unite for a journey of self-transformation and recognize and own our Power. It is a time to reset and be fearless, steadfast, and persistent in our decisions.

In the words of Audre Lorde, “When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” Part of owning Your Power is about cultivating yourself as a leader and establishing healthy boundaries, as well as taking up and owning your space; this will be the ultimate transformation. Ladies, "The Power of You" is your front-row seat to greatness.

There will be over thirty-five presenters during this 10-hour program. Gifted and talented presenters from a range of professional backgrounds and experiences before an audience of two hundred fifty attendees. The presenters range from hosts of companies, government agencies, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, Shawn Graham, Interim CEO/Chief Financial Officer and Keynote Speaker; Nicole Cober, Nic Cober, Esquire, Principal Managing Partner of Cober Johnson & Romney, the Founder of The B.O.W. Collective. Vina Morris, Vice President of NYBLACKMBA, serves as the Conference Executive Chair. Co-Chairs include Vonetta Hawkins, Molly Creese, La-Toya Niles, and Melodye Harvey; Committee Members: Shani L. Audain, Valencia Porter & Larissa Longchamp.

To see the full lineup of speakers, agenda, and details of the Power of YOU!, please visit nyblackmba.org/women

About the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association

The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association (NYBLACKMBA)’s mission is to lead in the creation of economic and intellectual wealth for the Metro New York Black Diaspora community. NYBLACKMBA has a strong commitment to public service and educational programming for our members' professional and executive career development.

www.nyblackmba.org

About the National Black MBA Association Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community. In partnership with over four hundred of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries and the public and private sectors with forty chapters and over 20,000 members nationwide. Yet all of NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common: they are committed to the organization's goals and values.

www.nbmbaa.org

Chuck Roberts, Executive Vice President Advisory Board

Metro New York Chapter

National Black MBA Association

evp@nyblackmba.org