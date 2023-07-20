Tyler Mann Injury Law Presents Back-To-School Shoe Drive Benefiting Local Children at Trash Pandas Game

The Law Firm Invites All Attendees to Participate by Bringing New, Child-Sized Shoes to the Trash Pandas Game on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the Rocket City Trash Pandas can positively impact the lives of school children in their community by supporting their beloved baseball team. Local law firm Tyler Mann Injury Law is proud to announce a collaboration with HEALS, Inc., an Alabama-based non-profit organization, to provide new back-to-school shoes for children in need.

Tyler Mann Injury Law, a Proud Partner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is presenting the home game on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Toyota Field, where the Trash Pandas will take on the Tennessee Smokies at 6:35 p.m. As part of this special event, attendees who bring new, child-sized shoes appropriate for grades 1-8 to the game and drop them off for donation at the Tyler Mann tent conveniently located near the park entrance will be entered into a raffle to win a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"We are thrilled to team up with HEALS, Inc. and the Rocket City Trash Pandas to support the well-being of local school children," said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. "By providing new back-to-school shoes, we can empower these young individuals to thrive academically and enhance their overall quality of life."

To enter the gift card giveaway, donors will need to scan a QR code available at the Tyler Mann tent. The firm is also pledging $1 of its own for every entry received, with the goal of making a $3,000 donation to HEALS, Inc. to purchase new shoes for children.

"We invite all fans, supporters, and community members to join us in this meaningful initiative," Tyler Mann continued. "Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these children, ensuring they have the necessary resources to succeed in school and beyond. A post-game inside-the-ballpark fireworks display will add to the festive game atmosphere.”

Over the past two years, Tyler Mann’s Back-to-School Shoe Drive, in collaboration with HEALS, Inc. and Academy Sports + Outdoors, has provided 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes to Huntsville-area children exemplifying the power of collaboration and community engagement.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $20,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS, Inc. Non-Profit

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based, primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. HEALS, Inc.’s Mission is to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society. It is our mission to deliver accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometrist communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, we are a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

