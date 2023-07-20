PLAYERSTV SECURES DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYERSTV HAS 50+ ATHLETE OWNERS FROM ACROSS THE NFL, NBA, WNBA AND MLB INCLUDING CHRIS PAUL, DAMIAN LILLARD, TRAVIS KELCE, DWYANE
WADE, VERNON DAVIS, KYRIE IRVING, AJ ANDREWS, ANGEL MCCOUGHTRY, DEANDRE JORDAN AND MANY MORE.
PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned TV network focused on athlete lifestyle and culture content, is pleased to announce it will soon be available as a free ad-supported 24/7 Channel on Amazon Freevee, Fire TV Channels and Prime Video coming Fall 2023 . This deal represents increased forward momentum for the service and expands its reach and aim to deliver compelling sports content to Amazon customers in the U.S.
As part of the agreement, PlayersTV will bring its 24/7 channel of athlete lifestyle and culture content that ranges from reality, comedy, documentaries and scripted and unscripted content to another audience. This distribution deal will provide sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers with unrivaled access to captivating athlete lifestyle content.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Amazon," said PlayersTV co-founder Deron Guidrey. "This relationship marks a significant milestone for PlayersTV, as it allows us to amplify our mission of showcasing the human side of sports through captivating storytelling. Together, we will bring our content to a broader audience, giving viewers an immersive experience that goes beyond the game.“
Through this distribution deal, PlayersTV aims to capture the attention of sports fans and viewers globally, providing them with an exclusive glimpse into the fascinating and inspiring lives of the world's most celebrated athletes.
With this distribution deal, PlayersTV expands its distribution footprint, reaching Amazon customers in the U.S. Viewers can expect a wealth of captivating content featuring distinguished athletes and their journeys, inspiring stories of triumph and resilience, with access to behind-the-scenes exclusives with sports icons.
With more than 50 athletes like Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade, and Ken Griffey Jr. already on board, PlayersTV continues to be a hotbed of content distribution, fusing together some of the biggest names in the industry.
A launch date is expected to be announced later this summer. Viewers can expect a curated collection of sports programming, offering a fresh perspective on the sports industry and its impact on athletes, communities, and society.
Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.
Fire TV Channels is Fire TV’s curated FAST experience, offering customers free, live, on-demand, and short-form content–no sign-ups or fees required. Fire TV Channels gives customers instant access to a unique lineup of fresh content from over 400 providers, curated by popular categories including local and national news, sports, entertainment, food & cooking, and more.
About PlayersTV:
PlayersTV is a leading athlete lifestyle network providing fans with unparalleled access to the lives of professional athletes. With a focus on delivering compelling content that goes beyond the game, PlayersTV provides an inside look into the lives and stories of athletes across various sports. Through original programming, documentaries, interviews, and more, PlayersTV connects viewers with their favorite athletes on a personal and inspiring level. For more information, visit www.playerstv.com.
