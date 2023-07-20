ICARO Media Group Appoints Helmut Forero as Chief Financial Officer

Helmut Forero, CFO

Finance Executive Helmut Forero Joins ICARO Team

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI technology partner for Telecom and Media Broadcast Companies, announced today that Helmut Forero has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Forero, a seasoned finance executive, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial reporting, financial analysis, and the financial stability of the organization. He will report directly to the CEO, Paul Feller.

“With an impressive career in finance and leadership roles in global complex financial organizations, we are excited to have Mr. Forero join our executive team at ICARO,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group. “ICARO conducted a comprehensive search that evaluated both domestic and international candidates. Mr. Forero brings the best of LATAM business culture combined with an impressive history as a Chief Financial Officer working in the US and Europe overseeing complex international businesses. We look forward to Mr. Forero driving a clear financial strategy and revenue results for ICARO. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Forero as we build on our momentum and create value for shareholders.”

“It is an honor to take on this role and serve ICARO in a new capacity,” stated Helmut Forero, Chief Financial Officer for ICARO Media Group. “I look forward to working closely with so many talented individuals across the entire organization. We definitely have an exciting road ahead as we continue to develop and provide innovative AI solutions to our partners in the telecom, media broadcast and government sectors, and to deliver value for all our stakeholders, including customers, employees and shareholders.”

Helmut Forero brings more than 26 years’ experience in senior financial management positions in the US and Latin America in industries such as technology, energy, media, telecommunications and investment banking. Mr. Forero spent ten years in high finance management roles with British Petroleum (NYSE: BP) and Mapfre Insurance (BMADMAP). In addition, Mr. Forero was the CFO for Masa Global Insurance company, BG Capital Group (private equity), and Senior Nannies Health Care Group.

He has also previously served as CFO for Black Dragon Capital, a private equity firm with controlled investments in different Fintech public companies such as Payveris, acquired by Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) and Indux, sold to Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which in turn became Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX). Mr. Forero has a track record of successfully leading Nasdaq IPO’s processes and helping companies find financial stability and rapid growth. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering as well as an Executive MBA in International Business from the University of Miami.

###

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.