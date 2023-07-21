Reproductive Endocrinologist, Jerome H. Check, MD, PhD, FACOG Has Been Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc
Dr. Jerome H. Check
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Jerome H. Check, MD, PhD, FACOG of The Cooper Institute For Reproductive Hormonal Disorders, P.C. for 2023.
Never say never, sometimes a successful outcome can be achieved even if you were told a successful outcome is not possible or highly unlikely.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome H. Check, MD, PhD, FACOG of The Cooper Institute For Reproductive Hormonal Disorders, P.C has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2023.
— Jerome H. Check, MD, PhD, FACOG
Dr. Check is a pioneer in the field of reproductive and medical endocrinology, fertility and reproductive and cancer immunology. He has published over 800 manuscripts in peer review journals involving unique diagnostics and therapeutics for treating various healthcare problems in women.
Dr. Check has developed a method to induce ovulation and achieve pregnancies even in women who are said to be in menopause. He has also developed methods to allow high-tech procedures such as IVF to be offered at relatively low costs.
Dr. Check is currently a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cooper University Medical School of Rowan University (formerly Robert Wood Johnson). He has been the division head of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Cooper University Hospital for over 30 years.
---
