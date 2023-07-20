Epos Now expands its reach into the UAE Market, accelerating growth trajectory
Epos Now, award-winning global provider of embedded finance, payments, and POS solutions, expands its reach into the UAE Market, accelerating growth trajectoryLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading global provider of embedded finance, payments, and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. This move represents a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to delivering innovative finance technology solutions to businesses worldwide.
The UAE is renowned for its thriving business ecosystem and has emerged as a major hub for the retail and hospitality sectors. With several customers already trading in the UAE, Epos Now recognises the immense opportunities presented by this market and aims to empower businesses with its award-winning POS solutions, enabling them to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth.
With its extensive experience in serving retail and hospitality business in over 64,000 locations worldwide, Epos Now is well-positioned to address the needs and requirements faced by UAE-based businesses. The company's cloud-based POS system offers a comprehensive suite of features, including inventory management, sales analytics, and seamless integration with multiple payment options, empowering businesses to optimise their operations, gain valuable insights, and improve overall efficiency.
Commenting on the expansion, Richard Nolan, Chief Operations Officer and Chief People Officer at Epos Now, said "We are thrilled to bring our market-leading POS solutions to the UAE. This move represents a significant milestone for Epos Now, and we are confident that our innovative technology will empower businesses to thrive in the dynamic UAE market. We look forward to working closely with local businesses and providing them with the tools they need to succeed."
Epos Now's entry into the UAE market is part of its wider global expansion strategy. By leveraging its strong track record, industry expertise, and customer-centric approach, the company aims to build long-term partnerships with UAE-based businesses, enabling them to scale their operations successfully.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit www.eposnow.com or www.esposnow.com/ae/
Sandra Kaulfuss
Epos Now
+44 7404 552071
email us here