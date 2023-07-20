Issues of cooperation with the ICRW of the CIS were discussed

On July 19, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, met with the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers (ICRW) of the CIS Buri Karimov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the meeting, the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ICRW CIS, as well as the prospects for the development of international transport corridors in the region were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the active participation of Turkmenistan in the global transport dialogue, noted the importance of comprehensive national programs aimed at modernizing the material and technical base of the transport industry, expanding existing and forming new transport and communication networks to integrate the domestic transport system into the international transport infrastructure, as well as creating in the country of large logistics centers providing regional coordination of multimodal transportation.

B.Karimov thanked the Turkmen side for assistance in the successful holding of the 6th international motor rally, designed to improve the condition and development of international transport corridors, including roads, road safety, and reduce the number of barriers to traffic and cargo.

The parties also discussed the introduction of high-tech innovations in the field of road construction in Turkmenistan.