Turkmenistan presented the second Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the SDGs

20/07/2023

On July 19, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of finance and economy of Turkmenistan S.Jorayev, participating in the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development, presented the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the presentation of the report, the delegation briefed the forum participants on the main directions of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan over the period that has passed since the presentation of the first Review in 2019, as well as on the implementation of medium-term and long-term national programs and strategies aimed at achieving sustainable development.

The video accompanying the presentation demonstrated the country's achievements in adapting SDG indicators at the national level, as well as Turkmenistan's initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development at the regional and global levels. In particular, special emphasis was placed on such key areas as transport, energy and ecology.

The second Voluntary National Review presented has the following main characteristics.

Firstly, in addition to the designated reporting goals recommended by the UN, the report includes additional six SDGs that reflect the key strategic directions of the country's development: health care, quality and inclusive education, food security, gender equality, improving people's well-being, environmental protection.

Secondly, the Review presents the national experience of Turkmenistan in countering the pandemic, thanks to which the country was able not only to maintain the same economic growth rates, but also to increase the main macroeconomic indicators.

Thirdly, progress is presented on improving the institutional framework for ensuring the effective implementation of the SDGs, thanks to which, on a systematic basis, favorable conditions are created for the development of digitalization, entrepreneurship and the use of innovative and environmentally friendly technologies in all sectors of the national economy.

Fourthly, strategic policy documents were assessed for the integration of the SDGs. The assessment showed that a high level of adaptation of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda into national strategies, programs and action plans remains - 85%. Thus, the continuity of the implementation of the SDGs in completed and newly adopted country programs is ensured.

The presentation of the Voluntary National Review was also attended by the Deputy Minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova, Deputy Chairman of the state committee of Turkmenistan on statistics G.Annaniyazova, young SDG ambassadors E.Achilova and J.Gurbanmyradov.

An expanded version of the Review is published on the official pages of the UN and the High Level Political Forum at the following link - https://hlpf.un.org/countries/turkmenistan/voluntary-national-reviews-2023.

At the end of the main report, an interactive dialogue took place, during which the participants had the opportunity to ask questions to the delegation of Turkmenistan and comment on the national presentation.