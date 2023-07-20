Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil accredited in Turkmenistan

20/07/2023

On June 19, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Turkmenistan Rubem Antonio Correa Barbosa.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the head of the national parliament congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a high diplomatic post, wishing him success in his noble mission to strengthen friendly relations and fruitful partnership between the two countries, which is successfully developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily in the format largest international organizations and structures.

Thanking for the welcome on Turkmen soil, the diplomat, in turn, conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership of his country to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who confidently leads independent neutral Turkmenistan along the path of creation and progress. As the Ambassador emphasized, it is a great honor for him to represent Brazil in a state that, thanks to its constructive policy, has gained high international prestige.

During the conversation, the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly country was informed about the main directions and priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan, large-scale reforms initiated by the head of state, as well as major international projects.

Particular emphasis was placed on the socio-economic programs implemented by the President of Turkmenistan, aimed at building up the potential and diversifying the national economy on an innovative basis, creating a modern infrastructure, and steadily increasing the standard of living of the people.

The Ambassador of Brazil was acquainted with the structure and multilateral activities of the Turkmen Parliament, the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms in various areas and the exchange of accumulated legislative experience. In this context, mutual readiness was expressed to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue, including within the framework of international parliamentary structures.

The diplomat emphasized the existing potential for expanding partnerships in the trade and economic sphere, in the field of science and education, sports and tourism, as well as intensifying cultural dialogue, which contributes to strengthening the ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

At the end of the meeting, Rubem Antonio Correa Barbosa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Turkmenistan, assured that he would make every effort to further deepen multifaceted and effective cooperation that fully meets the interests of both countries.