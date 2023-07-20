The President of Turkmenistan took part in the Summit of the Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the countries of Central Asia

20/07/2023

On July 19, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took part in the Summit of the Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the countries of Central Asia.

The summit meeting was attended by the leaders of the member countries of the Council and the Central Asian states - the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as the Secretary General of the GCC.

The agenda of the Summit included issues of developing mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation in a wide range of ares.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed confidence that the current meeting would open up new opportunities for the development of effective interstate and interregional cooperation.

Then the floor was given to the participants of the Summit.

At the beginning of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his sincere gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the hospitality and warm welcome, as well as for the excellent conditions for holding the Summit at a high level. The head of state also expressed gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the successful organization of this meeting.

As the President of Turkmenistan further noted, today a complex international political situation is developing in various regions, and a similar situation is observed in areas adjacent to the countries of Central Asia and the states that are members of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. This circumstance requires consolidation of efforts and an adequate response to existing global challenges and threats.

In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan spoke about the expediency of creating a permanent mechanism - the Conference of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and the GCC.

During the speech, the Heads of state announced a number of important initiatives designed to give a long-term character and sustainability to the entire range of interstate and interregional partnerships, justified historically and in demand by modern realities, which meets the goals of common well-being, prosperity and progress.

At the end of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his deep gratitude to the organizers of the current Summit - the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi and all representatives of the GCC.

The Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia thanked the head of Turkmenistan for a meaningful speech, in which topical initiatives aimed at enhancing full-scale partnership were announced.

As a result of the Summit of the Heads of the GCC Member State and the countries of Central Asia, a Joint Statement was adopted.

On the same day, as part of a working visit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the invitation to take part in the Summit, congratulating on its successful holding, and also conveyed warm greetings from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Confirming the commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to traditional relations of friendship and fruitful partnership with Turkmenistan, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Hero Arkadag.

During the exchange of views on the prospects for Turkmen-Saudi cooperation, it was emphasized that the two countries are also constructively cooperating in a multilateral format. In this context, the significance of the current Summit, which laid the foundation for deepening mutually beneficial ties between the states of the Gulf and Central Asia, was noted.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed confidence in the further successful development of the interstate dialogue, exchanging good wishes to each other and the fraternal peoples of both countries.