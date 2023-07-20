Creatio Unveils Composable Pricing Model to Provide Its Customers with More Freedom and Flexibility
The new pricing model compliments Creatio’s composable architecture enabling users to experience a maximum degree of freedom with flexible platform plans thatBOSTON, MA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announces its composable pricing model. The new pricing approach supports composable no-code architecture. It emphasizes the platform capabilities while allowing customers to seamlessly extend the usage through available apps, products, and components.
With the new pricing model, Creatio launches three new platform plans: Growth, Enterprise, and Unlimited. Each of these plans is designed to suit varying requirements of Creatio customers, taking into account aspects like platform usage, integrations, governance, and advanced security. The Growth plan is designed for small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) looking to automate workflow and CRM use cases. The Enterprise plan is aimed at corporate and enterprise clients to support use cases of different complexity. Finally, the Unlimited Plan is the most advanced version of the platform that covers complex use cases at an enterprise scale with a number of unparalleled benefits. The Unlimited plan includes the No-code Magic offer (coverage of implementation services for the first project delivered by a certified partner) and complimentary coverage of an additional use case (10% of extra licenses).
On top of the platform plans, Creatio users can add available applications (such as Customer 360, Lead and Opportunity Management, Case Management, etc.) or full-blown products (like Sales Creatio, Service Creatio, Marketing Creatio, and others). Creatio customers have the flexibility to combine apps and products and deploy them on a selected platform plan without any limitations.
As a part of the new composable pricing model, Creatio has also introduced additional user types - Restricted Data Input Users, External Users, and Mobile-Only Users that address specific scenarios and unique needs.
The new pricing model is focused on providing Creatio customers with more flexibility to use the needed set of functionality and extend it at any time. Customers can easily find the best option that suits the needs of their particular use case and maximize investment efficiency.
“The time can’t be better for the introduction of the composable pricing,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. “The composable pricing approach supports Creatio’s innovations in the no-code space and provides a clear differentiation in the marketplace. Our clients will benefit from the new pricing model that allows to decrease the cost of subscription and provides more freedom to own their automation through a composable no-code approach.”
