Interblock Strengthens Market Position Through Acquisition of Aruze Gaming America’s Electronic Table Game Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interblock , a global leader in the development and supply of award-winning electronic table gaming products, is pleased to announce a strategic acquisition of specific assets from Aruze Gaming America Inc. The transaction marks a significant step in Interblock's ongoing growth strategy.
This deliberate move further expands Interblock's global position as a market leader, expanding the innovative capabilities of the company to new levels. The acquisition of Aruze Gaming's electronic table game assets helps to accelerate several of Interblock's strategic initiatives, while solidifying its commitment to delivering innovative and competitive solutions to the gaming industry.
"The Aruze acquisition creates a significant portfolio of innovative synergies we intend to bring to the market before the end of this calendar year. Aruze Gaming provides us with a new level of diversity we feel will accelerate our vision to make Interblock synonymous with table game technology," said John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock. "As we continue to differentiate ourselves in the gaming industry, this acquisition empowers us to offer a broader range of high-quality, innovative gaming solutions to our valued partners in both a traditional and online offering."
Interblock assures its stakeholders that the aspects that have made the company successful will remain unchanged. Clients can expect the same level of high-quality service and the continued availability of their favored products. The existing teams that they are accustomed to dealing with will remain in place to ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of excellent customer service.
Through this acquisition, Interblock plans to integrate Aruze's reputable Electronic Table Games product line into its portfolio and expand its workforce to more than 700 employees worldwide. The company is committed to a seamless transition of support, service, and excellence, leveraging its robust support structure.
Further details on the acquisition will be disclosed as the transaction progresses. Stay tuned for exciting updates on new offerings and other advancements as Interblock continues to redefine the gaming industry.
Interblock is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP in the transaction.
About Interblock®
Interblock® is the world’s leading developer and supplier of award-winning electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive experiences. Interblock is globally recognized, licensed in 328 jurisdictions globally, for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables delivers superior product performance, innovative features, and unprecedented entertainment.
For more information, visit https://www.interblockgaming.com/ and follow Interblock on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contacts:
Interblock®
Dominic Ritzer
press@interblockgaming.com
Kirvin Doak Communications
Terri Maruca | Alexandra Leach
interblockgamingpr@kirvindoak.com
Terri Maruca
