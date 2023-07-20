64-Acre Estate With Equestrian Facilities in Calgary, Canada to Auction via Concierge Auctions

64+ Acre Equestrian Estate & Facilities | Calgary, Alberta, Canada Scenic 64± acre Retreat with views of the Rockies Ultimate equestrian retreat Luxurious Amenities: Gourmet kitchen & spa-like baths Rustic charm meets modern design

In cooperation with Mark D. Evernden and Debbie Komitsch of Century 21 Bamber Realty, 386038 64 Street West, is set to auction in August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This fully furnished property, designed by Jeremy Sturgess, offers an impressive 5,700 square feet of living space on a scenic 65-acre plot near Okotoks. 386038 Street West, currently listed for $6.4 million, is set to auction with no Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mark D. Evernden and Debbie Komitsch of Century 21 Bamber Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 11 August and will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The home combines alpine farmhouse charm with contemporary design, showcasing views of the Rockies and foothills. The carriage way connects the main residence to vehicle storage and stables. The design captures 360-degree vistas, while the outdoor living area features a pavilion, hot tub, gardens, and entertainment spaces. Inside, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a double-sided fireplace create a cozy ambiance. The gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a 10-foot island. The primary suite offers views, an ensuite, and laundry. Upstairs, three bedrooms and a loft provide additional space, while the lower level features a media room and family/games room. Outside, discover a triple garage, drive-through shop, a heated barn, sand riding ring, and paddocks cater to horses. 55-plus acres of the land are inhibited by crops and extensive landscaping.

Enjoy country living in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. A five minute drive to Calgary and a thirty minute drive from Downtown, the Rural Foothills enclave offers wide-open vistas and a connection to the outdoors. This area is known for its expansive properties for families, horse lovers, and outdoor adventurers. Show jumping and riding facilities abound nearby. Venture outside and partake in hunting, fishing, kayaking, cross-country and downhill skiing. Calgary offers restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife, ample green space, the Bow and Elbow rivers, and a striking skyline. The Trans-Canada Highway takes you west to some of Canada's most spectacular sites, including Banff, Jasper, and Glacier National Parks.

The property includes a total of four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half bathrooms spread across 4,174 square feet. Experience all that Calgary has to offer, just 27 miles from Downtown Calgary and 30 minutes from the Calgary International Airport. If you wish to travel, Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, and Glacier National Parks lie about an hour and a half away.

386038 Street West is available for showings Friday-Sunday 10AM–1PM & by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

