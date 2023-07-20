America’s Boating Channel Presents "Engine Failure Causes & Cures"

Engine Failure Causes & Cures America's Boating Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its sixth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on July 20.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, “ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producers Charlie Saytanides and Scott Steele and on-camera talent from the Tybee Light and Cape Coral Squadrons. We’re enormously grateful for their contributions.”

The sixth of twelve videos in the new series, ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Thursday July 20.

ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES covers principal reasons boat engines won't start or stop operating while underway. Viewers will learn about measures they can take in response to various types of engine failure. Also featured are tips for preventive maintenance.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel will introduce a new video. Upcoming Season Seven titles include TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; TYING DOCK LINES; INTRODUCING AIS; MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE; NAVIGATING LOCKS; and BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; and BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN launched in June and July.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best way to view the videos is to subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

