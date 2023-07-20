Highlights from Construction Links Network - July 20, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.

Top videos this week include an introduction to the new Certified Concrete Pump Operator Program — a prestigious certification developed by the British Columbia Construction Safety Alliance. This competence-based certification marks concrete pump operators as Certified Concrete Pump Operators (CCPOs), demonstrating their dedication to competence, safety, and environmental awareness.

The second top video is courtesy of CBC News who recently got an inside-look at the progress being made on the massive renovations currently underway on the Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. This is the largest, most complex project to rehabilitate a heritage building ever in Canada and is slated to be complete in 2032.

Content shares from members this week include:

• NYX Capital Corp. sells $310 million Self-storage Portfolio

Mind the Gap: Recognizing women’s unique OHS needs

• 6 Safety Tips for the Potash and Oil Sands Mining Industries

• Why Forecasting Project Costs is Important for your Construction Business

• J.P. Towner appointed Chief Financial Officer of RONA

Rethinking the Disaster Recovery Status Quo

• ASSE International and CSA Group Release ASSE 1003 / CSA B356

• TrueLook Launches New Website Redesign

Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 16. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.

About

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

