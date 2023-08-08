The Language Of Music, Claro Que Si by ellee ven Speaks Volumes

"Claro Que Si" by ellee ven

Hot on the tails of her most recent release “This Is Paradise”, ellee ven releases “Claro Que Si” today.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the tails of her most recent release “This Is Paradise”, ellee ven releases “Claro Que Si” today. Recorded at Hit Factory in NYC and at Larrabee Studios in Los Angeles, ellee ven brings her whole team to The Groovalution to the party.

ellee ven collaborated with Jeff Motley, co-writer and pianist for other ellee ven hits such as “Finger on my Pulse” and “I Won’t Wait for Springtime”. Also longtime business right hand Noé Padilla got in on the writing. ellee ven’s core band is joined by guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. who has recorded with the likes of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Elton John. He’s also on her upcoming song “What Could He Possibly Do”, slated for release in September. The song also features a hip shaking percussion performance by legendary Terry Santiel who also produced the track.

ellee ven’s mother was from Seville, Spain and so the love of dance and the language of love is in ellee ven’s veins. She jokes, “You can take the girl out of the club but you can’t take the club out of the girl. Dancing is the most fun, the best exercise and intrinsically Spanish!”

ellee ven and The Groovalution releases have earned over 16 million listens in 138 countries, and music lovers from around the world can look forward to 7 more releases this year alone.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution and she has spearheaded the creation of a quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “Claro Que Si” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.