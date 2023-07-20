SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with ZIQNI for Global Distribution of Gamification Solutions

SCCG Partners with Ziqni

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with ZIQNI, a renowned provider of cutting-edge gamification solutions.

ZIQNI's expertise in creating rewarding and enjoyable gaming experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that drive growth and success for our partners.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with ZIQNI, a renowned provider of cutting-edge gamification solutions. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the online casino and sportsbook industry by offering innovative gamification tools and features to operators, game studios, content aggregators, and platform providers worldwide.

Ziqni's gamification platform simplifies the process of creating, integrating, and managing engaging content and promotional experiences. With its extensive range of features, including leaderboards, unique scoring mechanisms, win-multipliers, boosters, custom point rules, and more, ZIQNI empowers operators to differentiate their promotional activities and enhance player retention. Additionally, ZIQNI enables the seamless creation of one-off achievements, dynamic missions, and tournaments, catering to a diverse range of customer preferences and preferences.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, said, "We are delighted to join forces with ZIQNI in delivering cutting-edge gamification solutions to our clients in the gaming industry. ZIQNI expertise in creating rewarding and enjoyable gaming experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that drive growth and success for our partners. Together, we will enhance player engagement, foster brand differentiation, and elevate the overall gaming experience."

Clinton Peltonen, Co-Founder of ZIQNI, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "ZIQNI is excited to announce its partnership with SCCG Management, a renowned leader in the gaming industry. This strategic collaboration, guided by their expertise and support, will enable us to bring our cutting-edge gamification platform to a broader audience in the US and worldwide. We believe this partnership will enhance player retention, foster brand differentiation, and create a more enjoyable gaming experience for all."

Through this partnership, SCCG Management and ZIQNI aim to drive innovation and transformation in the gaming industry, offering operators and providers the tools they need to create engaging and customized experiences for their customers. With ZIQNI gamification solutions, online casino and sportsbook operators can take their offerings to new heights, leading to increased player satisfaction and long-term success.

ABOUT ZIQNI

ZIQNI is a leading provider of gamification solutions for the gaming industry. With its easy-to-use platform, ZIQNI enables operators to create, integrate, and manage engaging content and promotional experiences, enhancing player engagement and retention.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/