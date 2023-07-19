The California Supreme Court has ruled that a lobbying group for doctors can pursue a challenge to an Aetna Inc unit's referral policy, a decision that could pave the way for more lawsuits by nonprofit groups and unions.
You just read:
Calif. top court makes it easier for nonprofits, unions to sue companies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.