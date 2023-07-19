DHHR to Host Virtual Interviewing Event for Accountants in Kanawha County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will host a virtual interviewing event for accounting positions in Kanawha County on July 27, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will interview for the positions of Accountant 2 Accountant 3 , and Accountant 4 , ranging from entry level positions to managerial roles in the field of accounting.

Interested applicants may email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for additional information.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s employment page to view open positions and special hiring rates throughout the state of West Virginia.

