DHHR to Host Virtual Interviewing Event for Accountants in Kanawha County
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will host a virtual interviewing event for accounting positions in Kanawha County on July 27, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.The event will interview for the positions of Accountant 2, Accountant 3, and Accountant 4, ranging from entry level positions to managerial roles in the field of accounting.
Interested applicants may email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for additional information.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s employment page to view open positions and special hiring rates throughout the state of West Virginia.