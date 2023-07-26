Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,663 in the last 365 days.

Insigniam Expands International Presence by Entering the Ireland and United Kingdom Market

Insigniam, an international management consulting firm, announced they will be entering the UK and Ireland market with a new office in Dublin, Ireland.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, a leading international management consulting firm, announced today they will be entering the market in Ireland and the United Kingdom with a new office in Dublin, Ireland as the most recent expansion of Insigniam’s presence in Europe.

The expanded presence comes in response to increased demand for Insigniam’s breakthrough methodologies and unique model for consulting in the western European business hub. Insigniam, an international consulting firm, partners with executives in the highest levels in their organizations to generate and execute on transformation and breakthrough performance in the areas that are critical to the success of their enterprises.

Barry Maloney, accountable for Insigniam’s expansion into the United Kingdom and Ireland says, “On the foundation of our already strong European presence based out of Paris, we have no doubt business in the United Kingdom and Ireland will flourish, causing measurable and unprecedented change in businesses across the city of Dublin, and throughout Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our expansion is further evidence of our commitment to building a lasting presence in the European market and a real investment into our long-term customer relationships.”

You can contact Barry Maloney at bmaloney@insigniam.com and (+353)-087-475-8536.

For more information about Insigniam, please visit https://insigniam.com.

About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.

Natalie Rahn
Insigniam
nrahn@insigniam.com

You just read:

Insigniam Expands International Presence by Entering the Ireland and United Kingdom Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more