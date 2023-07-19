TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,183,334

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,093,901 against 30 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: eighteen air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharges, one public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one multi-media.

In addition, on July 5, July 11, and July 18, the executive director approved penalties totaling $89,433 against 48 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.