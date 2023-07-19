I-94 reconstruction project moves to eastbound lanes in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is in the process of switching work from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes on the Interstate 94 reconstruction project from West Fargo’s Sheyenne Street to the Raymond interchange. The westbound ramp for Exit 343 will now be open to traffic.



Once the work zone has switched, which will be completed Friday, July 21, eastbound I-94 lanes will be closed, and traffic will be head-to-head in the westbound lanes. This project is expected to be finished in mid-October.



Drivers are asked to plan additional time for travel in this area. Traffic speeds will be reduced.



NDDOT appreciates your patience and cooperation as this project continues. Remember, be alert and slow down in active work zones.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



###







Contact:

Sarah Arntson

701-328-6965

sararntson@nd.gov

